The Manx Whale and Dolphin watch are warning people not to approach seal pups, as the first of the season is born on the Isle of Man.

The pup, who has been named Xanadu, was born on 7 September on the Calf of Man off the southwest coast of the Island.

The Manx Wildlife Trust are hopeful for around 60 seal pups as the birthing season takes place from September to mid-November.

Sharing the news, the Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch said: "We would like to kindly remind people to never approach a seal, be it pup or adult, and to leave them well alone.

"Autumn brings with it stormy seas and young seals need to come up onto the rocks and beaches to rest and regain strength. If you see a white pup, mum is usually not far away.

"By the time a pup is just five weeks old (it will have lost its white fur coat) it is able to fend for itself.

"By approaching a resting seal you will usually scare it back into the water before it is rested. Give seals space."

Biosphere Isle of Man recommended the name Xanadu. Credit: Manx Wildlife Trust

The pup's name, Xanadu, is inspired by Olivia Newton-John's 1980 film. The Greece star passed away in August.

The Manx Wildlife Trust has two dedicated seal volunteers operating on the Calf of Man.

They are there for the pupping season and will monitor all the beaches. Their job is to record which pups are born on which day and whether there are any fatalities.