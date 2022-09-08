A seventh man has been arrested in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police say it detained a 29-year-old on suspicion of assisting an offender during a raid of three houses in West Derby on Thursday, 8 September.

He has been taken into custody where he will be questioned by detectives.

Meanwhile, police are continuing their search of the three properties.

The schoolgirl was shot in her home in Dovecot on 22 August when a gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into the property at about 10pm.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was one of three fatal killings in Liverpool in a week. Credit: Family photo

Seven men in total have been arrested in connection with the Olivia's murder.

The investigation into Olivia’s murder remains ongoing and Merseyside Police are continuing their urgent for people with information to come forward.

Earlier this week, Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel, who was also hurt in the shooting, appealed for her killer to hand themselves in.

In a video appeal, she said: “You know you’ve done wrong, so you need to own up.

“Like I taught my kids, you do something wrong, you own up to it.”