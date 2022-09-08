Football supporters have observed an 'impeccable' minute's silence at Old Trafford in a poignant tribute to Her Majesty the Queen.

Manchester United and Real Sociedad fans held a moment of silence before their Europa League kickoff following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday.

Tens of thousands people bowed their heads, many emotional, as players gathered around the centre circle to pay their respects to Britain's longest reigning monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully this afternoon (9 September) at Balmoral, the palace said. She served head of state for more than 70 years.

The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother.

In a statement, the Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Ahead of the match on Thursday, a Manchester United spokesperson said: “Following direction from the FA and UEFA, tonight’s UEFA Europa League fixture against Real Sociedad will take place as planned at Old Trafford.

“A minute’s silence will be held before kick-off which will allow the teams, match officials and everyone in attendance to pay their respects to Her Majesty, The Queen.

"Both teams will wear black armbands and the flags at Old Trafford will fly at half-mast as a sign of our utmost respect.”

The Premier League said it was “deeply saddened” by the Queen’s death.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty,” the league said.