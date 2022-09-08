A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an attack on a Sikh leader in Manchester.

The attack on the 62-year-old victim, which took place in the Northern Quarter in June, left him with a serious brain damage. He has not been able to speak since incident.

Greater Manchester Police say the 28-year-old man was taken into custody and questioned on Wednesday 7 September.

GMP released CCTV footage of the incident on Thursday 23 June.

A statement released by GMP said: "Following an appeal for assistance from the public, a 28-year-old man was arrested earlier today (7 September 2022), on suspicion of section 20 assault in connection with an attack on a Sikh Priest in Manchester City Centre."Just before 6.30pm on Thursday 23rd June 2022, officers were called by the North West Ambulance Service to a report of a man found unconscious in the road on Tib Street."CCTV enquiries revealed that the victim had been assaulted by an unknown male close to the junction with Hilton Street. The offender then fled the scene on foot, turning right onto Oldham Street."The victim was left unconscious in the middle of the road, before being taken to hospital where he has since remained."The suspect remains in custody this evening for questioning."CCTV footage captured the Sikh leader walking along Hilton Street, onto Tib Street. He was then attacked. He can be seen lying motionless on the floor. As well as his religious commitments, the victim also worked in textiles to help support his family and give his children the opportunities he never had.

He has lived in the region for almost four decades.In a statement, the family of the victim, who lives in Greater Manchester, said last week: "On June 23, 2022, our loving and caring husband/father, a 62-year-old Sikh priest, had his life tragically altered forever.

"A devoted husband and father who has lived, worked and supported a community in a city he has loved for 37 years and now cannot even leave the hospital."He worked long hours every day to help his children live the life he never got to and make sure we were raised to help and inspire future generations, raising a teacher, a pharmacist and a soon-to-be doctor."

They continued: "We will sadly never get the man back who left for work that day and thought he would walk home to enjoy the nice weather."