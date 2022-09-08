A 28-year-old man has been charged following an attack on a Sikh Priest in Manchester City Centre in June.

Claudio Campos, 28, of Ladybarn Lane, Manchester, has been charged with Section 20 assault.

Shortly before 6.30pm on Thursday 23 June, police were called by the North West Ambulance Service to a report of a man found unconscious in the road on Tib Street.

The victim was left unconscious in the middle of the road, before being taken to hospital where he has since remained.

Extensive CCTV investigations revealed that the victim had been seriously assaulted close to the junction with Hilton Street.

Claudio Campos will remain in custody and will appear at Manchester Magistrates Court on 8 September.