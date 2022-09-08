New Prime Minister Liz Truss could reverse the ban on fracking as part of her plan to tackle the energy crisis.

The ban was introduced in 2019 following concerns over a series of earth tremors in Lancashire, by green groups and locals.

The energy firm Cuadrilla, which owns the two fracking wells at Preston New Road in Lancashire, had previously been ordered to plug the wells by 30 June.

However, this could be reversed when Liz Truss sets out a new package to help deal with the energy crisis.

Workers at the Cuadrilla fracking site in Preston New Road, Lancashire

Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed energy prices and security to the top of the agenda, prompting calls for the Government to rethink the fracking ban.

In an interview during her campaign to become Prime Minister, Liz Truss said: "I support exploring fracking in parts of the United Kingdom where that can be done."

The Prime Minister's press secretary said: "She made clear her position during the campaign but I'm not going to get into what's in this energy package."

He insisted that the Tories 2019 manifesto - which said they will not support fracking unless the science shows categorically that it can be done safely - still stands in full.

However he added: "I'm not going to get into what's in the energy statement tomorrow."

Cuadrilla's Chief Executive Francis Egan has also previously urged the Government to withdraw the order to pour concrete into the wells, lift the moratorium on fracking, and use the site to produce domestic shale gas.

But, removing the ban would be heavily criticised by opponents who have warned that fracking can cause earthquakes, water contamination, noise and traffic pollution.

Opposition and Conservative MPs have questioned why a practice deemed "unviable" three years ago should be reconsidered now.

Lancashire Conservative MP Mark Menzies, whose constituency in Fylde is affected, previously told the House of Commons he recognised the need to end the reliance on overseas fossil fuels but told the Commons: "Fracking is not a solution."

What is fracking?

Fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, is a process whereby liquid is pumped deep underground at high pressure to fracture shale rock and release gas or oil trapped within it.

Environmentalists also warn that pursuing new sources of gas - a fossil fuel - is not in line with efforts to tackle climate change, and focus should be on developing cleaner sources of energy such as renewables.

The hint that the ban on fracking could be reversed came as two senior advisers, the heads of the Climate Change Committee (CCC) and the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC), warned that UK gas reserves are too small to make a difference to consumer energy costs, which are set by international gas prices.

CCC chairman Lord Deben and NIC chairman Sir John Armitt said in a letter to the new PM that the UK cannot address the crisis over soaring energy prices solely by increasing production of natural gas.

In the letter they said: "Greater domestic production of fossil fuels may improve energy security, particularly this winter.

"But our gas reserves - offshore or from shale - are too small to impact meaningfully the prices faced by UK consumers.Friends of the Earth campaigner Danny Gross said: "Fracking is disruptive, unpopular and will do little to boost energy security or bring down bills."Fossil fuels are at the root of so many of the problems we currently face.

"We need clean, modern solutions to the energy and climate crises.

"That means insulation, energy efficiency and developing cheap renewables like onshore wind and solar."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...