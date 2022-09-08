The Queen made "many genuine and lasting connections" with those on the Isle of Man during her lifetime, its leaders have said.

Paying tribute to Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II, The Lord of Mann, who passed away at Balmoral aged 96, the King's representative on the island said there was "profound sadness".

His Excellency Sir John Lorimer, said: "I know that the Isle of Man shares with me its profound sadness at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Lord of Mann.

"I shall be sending a message of condolence from the Island to the Royal Family."

The Chief Minister, Alfred Cannan MHK, also paid tribute to a life of service.

"Throughout her long reign, The Queen – our Lord of Mann – has been a beacon of strength and stability, of dependability and continuity.

"She led a life dedicated to the service of her people, setting an example for us all. "On behalf of the Government and people of the Isle of Man, I extend my sincerest condolences to the Royal Family at this sad time."

The Queen attended a special sitting of Tynwald Court in 1955 and the Tynwald Day celebrations in St John's in 2003. Credit: British Pathe / Peter Killey

In a joint statement, the President of Tynwald and the Speaker of the House of Keys paid tribute to the Monarch's service to the Commonwealth.

They said: "On behalf of the Members of Tynwald, we extend to His Majesty the King and all members of the Royal Family, our heartfelt condolences on the death of Her late Majesty The Queen.

"Her Majesty The Queen first visited the Isle of Man on 9th August 1955, just two years after her Coronation. During the visit, Her Majesty attended a special sitting of Tynwald Court where she expressed a hope that one day she would preside over the Tynwald Ceremony at St John’s.

"This hope was realised during her third visit to the Island for the celebration of the Millennium of Tynwald in 1979, and again in 2003.

"The Royal couple were welcomed wholeheartedly by the people of the Isle of Man.

"Her Majesty The Queen gave unstintingly devoted public service to her country and the Commonwealth, and she made many genuine and lasting connections with the people of this Island during her lifetime."

Queen Elizabeth II, The Lord of Mann, visited the Island five times during her 70-year reign.

Queen Elizabeth II during Tynwald Day celebrations in 2003. Credit: iMuseum

During Her Majesty's visits to the Island the Queen attended Tynwald day, awarded prizes at the Royal Manx Agricultural show.

On a separate occasion she visited visited Peel and Castle Rushen. Her Majesty also rode the horse tram in Douglas amongst many other activities.