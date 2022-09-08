The Granada Debate: What does the new Prime Minister mean for the North West?

Play Brightcove video

This episode of the Granada Debate sees our political correspondent Lise McNally joined by the Conservative MP for Crewe and Nantwich Dr Kieran Mullan, and Labour MP Charlotte Nichols, who represents Warrington North.

The dust is beginning to settle in Downing Street as the new Prime Minister's time in office gets underway.

First on the agenda - tackling our crippling energy bills - is the current plan going to work?

Plus, as Liverpool mourns the killing of another innocent child - just what can be done to tackle gun crime on our streets?

And, she's been keen to brand herself as a "straight-talking Yorkshire woman", but what does Liz Truss premiership mean for the North?

On the panel for September's edition of The Granada Debate: