Video report by ITV Granada Reports journalist Anna Youssef.

Schoolchildren on Merseyside are being taught tough lessons about gang violence in the wake of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel's tragic murder.

James Riley, a former probation officer of almost two decades, is taking his powerful message into Liverpool classrooms.

His programme, Get Away and Get Safe (GANGS), hopes to educate, encourage young people to make good decisions, stay safe and keep on the right side of the law.

"My question as always is: 'how did they go from a year six class to picking up a gun and committing murder? What journey have they gone on?'" James says.

"Does an early intervention programme, which can make people think about their own circumstances, can it save people from going down the wrong path?

"If I can do that and stop any incidents from happening, then it's all worth-while."

James Riley teaches a classroom of children about the dangers of gangs and organised crime. Credit: ITV News

More than 15,000 schoolchildren have taken part in the intervention programme - most recently a year six class in St Robert Bellarmine in Bootle.

The headteacher, Mairead O'Neill Dowell, believes the tough lessons help students stay safer in everyday life.

"We regard this area to be a real community and parents and staff and children here all work very closely", Ms O'Neill Dowell says.

"We know there are gangs and gang activity that our children could be quite easily drawn into, maybe unwittingly, just stumble into it.

"From what we hear from James - it is very easy to become quickly part of a gang and difficult to get out."

Ashley Dale, Olivia Pratt-Korbel and Sam Rimmer were all shot dead in separate incidents in Liverpool in one week. Credit: Merseyside Police / Family photos

Olivia’s death on 22 August was one of three fatal shootings within a week in Liverpool, with council worker Ashley Dale, 28, shot in her home in Old Swan on 21 August and Sam Rimmer, 22, killed in Dingle on 16 August.

James says the killings were a "massive step back" for the city and joined police and dozens of MPs and celebrities calling for anyone who knows anything to come forward.

"Early intervention has got to be the starting point going forward", he said.

Leaders of Liverpool City Region joined forces on Wednesday and issued a joint open letter urging people to "speak up, do the right thing".

