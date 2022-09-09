The Queen "brought everyone together" when she visited the famous cobbles of Coronation Street during the coronavirus pandemic.

The t wo much-loved and long-running British institutions united twice during Her Majesty's 70-year reign.

She visited Weatherfield in 1982 and 2021, meeting the cast and crew who bring the gripping storylines to the TV screens of millions who tune in to watch.

Jane Danson, who plays Leanne Battersby in the soap, met the Queen during her visit to the cobbles last year, when the country was recovering from coronavirus.

"It was a really strange time because we were just coming through the pandemic and none of the staff had been together in almost two years", Jane explains.

"On that day, it just felt like the sun came out and the Queen arrived and we were all together again."

On a tour of the set and studios, the Queen, wearing a teal outfit with matching hat, met a host of cast and crew of the show, walking beside the cobbled street before popping into the studio where the interior of the Rovers Return is filmed.

Jane continued: "She really spent quality time here. She didn't just whizz through in five or ten minutes, she was here for a good couple of hours.

"She was here for a good couple of hours, chatting to people who had worked throughout the pandemic and we all felt really honoured to have been part of that really special day.

"She was amazing - she just seemed to glow as she walked around met everyone and took such an interest in us all.

"It really helped everybody else and brought us all together - it was really special."

Ben Price, who plays Nick Tilsley in the soap, said: "I think I thought I would freeze, not remember any of it and not engage. But it was almost the reverse.

"She spent six or seven minutes with us - it was as proper engaging conversation and it was only half way through that I thought, 'hold on this is the Queen!'

"She had this incredible ability to key straight into who you were or where you were or what the position was."

Ben went on to say that the Queen reminisced about the first time that she walked along the iconic streets of Weatherfield in 1982.

Alongside the Duke of Edinburgh, she visited the original set of Corrie in Manchester and walked the length of the street.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh visited Coronation Street in 1982. Credit: PA images

They met producers, writers, designers and the entire cast, who stood in their costumes outside the houses where their characters lived.

Among the cast members was William Roache, who has played Ken Barlow for more than 60 years and holds a Guinness World Record for the longest-running TV soap star.

"On the seven times that I met her, it's always been the protocols and the rehearsals that have been the problem", William explains.

"Actually meeting her has always been very easy and very delightful, very comforting and usually full of humour."

The 90-year-old admits his love for the Queen began when he was a young army officer based in Jamaica in the 1950s.

Her Majesty and Prince Philip were undertaking the longest Commonwealth Tour, visiting the West Indies, Australasia, Asia and Africa and lasted from November 1953 to May 1954.

"She was so beautiful", William explains. "I fell in love with her as a person and as an individual.

"I don't know whether that was heresy or something, but she is just a very comforting person to be with."

