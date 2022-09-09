Play Brightcove video

Church bells have tolled in the North West as the country mourns the death of The Queen.

At Manchester Cathedral, bells rung out in memory of the monarch as senior figures from Manchester City Council came to pay their respects.

Bells also tolled at St Thomas Church in Mellor, Stockport, as the Union flag was at half mast.

Britain will enter a period of royal mourning from now until seven days after the Queen’s funeral.

The period of official public mourning is expected to be 11 days, beginning after Her Majesty's death on Thursday.

No date has been announced for the what will be the first state funeral in Britain in over half a century.

Details of the Queen’s funeral and other forthcoming ceremonial and commemorative events will be announced “in due course”, Buckingham Palace said.

Official books of condolence are available for people to pay tribute to The Queen following her death at the age of 96.

People have paid their respects to The Queen Queen Elizabeth II in their thousands across the North West of England - a region she visited countlessly during her reign.

Religious buildings, town halls, libraries and other establishments across our region will open to allow people to mourn the death of the monarch and share fond memories of her.

People can also leave tributes on the official Royal Household website.

