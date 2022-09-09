For many in the North West, the death of Her Majesty the Queen feels like losing a close family member.

As Britain's longest reigning monarch, the Queen, for millions of people around the world, is "everything" they have ever known.

Many have gathered across the region to lay flowers, light candles and share memories of Her Royal Highness, as King Charles succeeds his mother as head of state.

In Liverpool and Manchester, portraits of the late sovereign have been projected onto several buildings and billboards.

Flags town halls, council headquarters, libraries and more were lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect.

A mourner in Manchester said she was "devastated" when she heard of Her Majesty The Queen's passing.

She said: "I'm nearly 50-years-old and it is everything I've ever known is the Queen so I am really upset.

"Seeing her with Liz Truss this week, she looked quite well and so I think we're all in a bit of shock."

"She's been such a great service to the country for so many years", a man said in Manchester. His partner added: "I thought she would make it to 100."

Another mourner called Her Majesty an "icon" and said her passing is the "end of an era" after 70 years on the throne.

She said: "I'm from France originally and I've just loved living here in the UK and obviously she is a big part of the UK life so it's just really sad."

After the announcement of the Queen's passing, the Whitworth Vale brass band near Rochdale played impromptu Abide with Me.

MPs and religious leaders have shared their memories of the Queen and offered their condolences to the royal family, who are mourning her passing.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham believes Her Majesty "defined the national character" in most of the last century and "what it is to be British."

"That mix of stoicism and sense of humour, but also stern and serious yet warm and generous at the same time. That is Queen Elizabeth II as I remember her.

"This was a leader who truly lead by example and the best way we can honour her life is to understand how she worked, what that gave to the country and commit to carry on in the same vein."

Meanwhile, the Dean of Manchester Cathedral, Rogers Govender, recalls when the Queen visited the cathedral in 2021.

During her trip, she heard about the support the church gave to the local community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Her Majesty was particularly interested in the hive of bees that live on top of the city centre cathedral, after the Dean presented her with several jars of honey.

"It's an abiding memory, one that I will cherish for a long, long time", Dean Govender said.

