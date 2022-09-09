As a crown dependency, Queen Elizabeth II held an important role as the Island's head of state, known as the Lord of Mann.

Her image and name appears on the currency, the post boxes and stamps. Her name, and those of her predecessors, have their legacy all over the Isle of Man.

Great Britain’s longest reigning Monarch visited the Island on five official state occasions and was warmly welcomed by the Manx people.

Elizabeth II first officially visited the Isle of Man in 1955. Accompanied by Prince Phillip, they toured around the Island, escorted by a number of TT riders.

The Queen went on a tour of Castle Rushen and met large crowds at Peel.

The Monarch ended her speech and signed the Tynwald visitors' book with a warm-message written in Manx.

The Queen wound the one-handed clock during a trip to Castle Rushen in 1955. Credit: Pathe News

Seventeen years later in 1972 the Queen, alongside Prince Philip, Princess Anne and Lord Mountbatton, was back on the Crown Dependency.

Upon arrival, Elizabeth II was welcomed by 1,500 schoolchildren and the Manx Festival Chorus.

The touring group then travelled by horse tram to the Sefton Hotel. After the journey, Her Majesty and Princess Anne fed the horse pulling them sugar lumps.

Having witnessed her father, George IV, preside at Tynwald day in 1945 the Queen spoke of her desire to do the same on her first trip to the Island.

Her Royal Highness achieved her goal as she attended the celebration of the Millennium of Tynwald on 5 July, 1979.

After her duties on Tynwald Hill, the Queen attended the Royal Manx Agricultural Show.

Held at King George V Park, which is now the Bowl, Elizabeth II presented the winning cattle and local produce their awards.

In 2003 the Monarch made her final visit to the Isle of Man.

Elizabeth II receives flowers during her final visit to the Isle of Man in 2003. Credit: iMuseum

Together with the Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen placed a wreath on the National War Memorial before conducting proceedings on Tynwald Hill.

The Queen's visits to Tynwald were warmly remembered by the President of Tynwald and the Speaker of the House of Keys.

They said how "she made many genuine and lasting connections with the people of this Island during her lifetime."

People on the Isle of Man have been paying their respects to the Queen after her death was announced on 8 September.

