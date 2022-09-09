The wife of the late Bobby Ball says she understands the grief the Royal family are feeling as she continues to mourn her husband.

Yvonne Ball says the attitude of 'the show must go on' was one she recognised, with the family having to continue to perform their duties.

She also recalled the time he and Tommy Cannon first met Her Majesty the Queen - with the Royal telling her husband he was "obviously Northern".

Bobby Ball with his comedy partner Tommy Cannon.

Comedy duo Cannon and Ball first met the royals back in 1987.

Mrs Ball said: "A week before Bobby first met the Queen, he was at a function at the top table with the Duke of Edinburgh and him and Tom [Tommy Cannon] were late.

"The MC asked for them to go and be introduced.

"Tommy said 'hello sir' and Bobby went 'hello Cock, how are you?'

"He realised the mistake he made and told me that he was a bit upset.

"The following week there was the Royal Command and Queen Elizabeth II came and Bobby kept on saying how beautiful she was.

"He said: 'She's very small, but she's very beautiful'.

"In his first encounter with the Queen, Her Majesty said: 'Well you are obviously Northern, you're very jovial'.

"The Duke of Edinburgh shortly followed and said to Bobby: "Hello Cock, how are you?"

"And they all laughed."

Yvonne spoke about how emotional she has been since the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"I watched the news all day yesterday and I cried a few times," she said.

"You had got the feeling [before] she had died and waiting for the family before it was announced, and I think some of the family got to see her before she died and some didn't, and it's absolutely devastating.

"You've got to think about it. They're the Royal family so they've got to carry on, like the show must go on - like in show business - and put this facade on.

"Inside they must be dying. I know the feeling and they've got to go round and do the public duty."

Yvonne said she is a big fan of the royal family and feels it would be a big loss not just for the country, but also people across the world.

She said: "I'm a big royalist and I think they're wonderful and it's so sad. It's not just Great Britain that is mourning, it's the whole world who is morning.

"I actually nipped to the shop this morning and the atmosphere was down so everyone is feeling it."

The Queen died aged 96 on Thursday.

Recalling her first memory of the Queen, Yvonne said she was just a little girl: "She's always been in my life and it's just a tragic, tragic time."

Yvonne added her and Bobby were very honoured and privileged to have been invited to the Queen's Garden Party in 2018 and remembers how beautiful it was.

"That was about 2 or 3 years ago and it was a beautiful day," she said.

She recalled how there were crowds and everybody rushed to the front. They decided to stay behind.

"The Royals all took the time to say hello to the people on a big long walk.

"They had the patience. They're just remarkable. It's a very sad day."

