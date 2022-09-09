Play Brightcove video

The moment veteran Colin Parry salutes a memorial for the Queen in Manchester.

A veteran who dedicated most of his life to Her Majesty the Queen says it was "a pleasure" as he salutes a memorial decorated with tributes in Manchester.

Colin Parry and Angela Hughes travelled to the city from North Wales to lay flowers in memory of Her Royal Highness, who died at the age of 96 on 8 September.

With more than 50 years of service under his belt, Mr Parry says the news of her passing at Balmoral was a shock and he felt he needed to pay his final respects.

The pair made their way to Manchester on Friday, 9 September, to lay pink and yellow calla lilies, alongside dozens of other flowers at St Anne's Square.

The rain subsided long enough for Colin to salute his Queen, who he says will be "greatly missed".

Speaking to ITV Granada Reports, he said: "I've spent a long time serving the Queen. I was 25 years in the forces and 20 years a civil servant so she means a lot to me.

"I've served her all my life. God bless her. She will be greatly missed but she will be ever present."

Colin went on to say: "It's quite sad but, in another way, I'm just paying my final respects to a wonderful lady. It's been a pleasure, I must admit. It's been a pleasure serving her."

