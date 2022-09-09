A lone piper has paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen playing out across East Lancashire.

Paul Burns played the song 'Amazing Grace' at the top of the Coppice in Accrington as people began mourning the death of the country's longest-reigning monarch.

He said he had the privilege of playing the pipes for Queen Elizabeth in 2012 when she visited the town ahead of her Jubilee tour.

On that occasion the Queen was joined by the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales when she started the North-West leg of her jubilee tour in the town.

In a tweet Mr Burns said: "My tribute to Queen Elizabeth #QueenElizabeth#RoyalFamily at the top of the coppice looking over Accrington. Rest in Peace."

Buckingham Palace issued a statement which revealed the news to the world that the Queen had died at the age of 96.

The Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The Monarch had celebrated her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year - marking 70 years of her reign.