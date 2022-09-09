A man has been arrested in connection with the 1996 bombing carried out by the IRA in Manchester city centre.

Greater Manchester Police say a man was arrested on Thursday, 9 September, at Birmingham Airport on suspicion of terrorism offences.

He remains in custody where he will be interviewed by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing for the North West.

It has been 26 years since two IRA members planted the biggest bomb on the UK mainland since the Second World War, targeting shoppers on the 15 June 1996.

The explosion ripped through the city centre but, despite extensive damage, and a remarkable evacuation, no-one was killed. However, 200 people were left injured.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Meeks, Head of Investigations for Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said: "Although thankfully no-one was killed during the 1996 Manchester bombing by the IRA, hundreds of people were left with injuries - many of which were life changing – and many more across Greater Manchester and the North West were affected by what happened on that day.

“We have always been committed to holding those responsible for the attack to account and bringing them to justice and have been reinvestigating for several years; with a team of dedicated detectives re-examining the original case files and pursuing new lines of inquiry."

Greater Manchester Police say following the arrest, they have contacted victims of the attack to ensure that they are updated and have offered support to communities affected.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Meeks also appealed for victims they have not spoken to to access the Major Incident Portal as they no longer have the contact details for everyone.

Greater Manchester Police say victims who leave their details will be contacted by a member of the investigation team as soon as possible.