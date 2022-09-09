An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police say it detained the teenager, from West Derby, on suspicion of assisting an offender on Thursday, 8 September.

He has been taken into custody where he will be questioned by detectives.

A 29-year-old who was also arrested on Thursday is still in custody.

Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was fatally shot in her home Credit: Merseyside Police/PA

The schoolgirl was shot in her home in Dovecot on 22 August when a gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into the property at about 10pm.

Eight men in total have been arrested in connection with the Olivia's murder.

The investigation into Olivia’s murder remains ongoing and Merseyside Police are continuing their urgent for people with information to come forward.

Earlier this week, Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel, who was also hurt in the shooting, appealed for her killer to hand themselves in.

In a video appeal, she said: “You know you’ve done wrong, so you need to own up.

“Like I taught my kids, you do something wrong, you own up to it.”