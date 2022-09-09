Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Isle of Man has "entered a period of national mourning".

As a Crown Dependency, the British Monarch is the head of state on the Isle of Man holding the title of the 'Lord of Mann'.

His Majesty King Charles III will be proclaimed as the new Lord of Mann at noon on Sunday, 11 September 2022. This event will take place at Government House. The King's representative on the Isle of Man, His Excellency Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer, will conduct the proclamation.

During the period of mourning, which will continue until the end of the Queen's state funeral, day-to-day life on the Isle of Man will go on as usual.

Government buildings will not close and the bus services will continue to run.

Schools remain open, and people are being advised to cancel events at their own discretion.

Flags along Douglas Promenade are flying at half-mast, along with all Government buildings on the Isle of Man. Credit: ITV News

The Isle of Man Government say: "There is no obligation to suspend business or to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or to close entertainment venues during the national mourning period.

"This is at the discretion of individual organisations".

All Government flags on the Island have been lowered to half-mast. They will be raised on Saturday 10 September during the King's Ascension at St James' Palace, London.

The flags will then stay up until an hour after King Charles III's Proclamation on the Isle of Man on Sunday 11 September, before they are lowered again as a mark of respect.

The Government are encouraging the public to attend another Proclamation Ceremony on Friday 16 September 2022.

The second Proclamation will take place at Tynwald Hill in St John's at 11am, the ancient seat of the Kings and Lords of Mann.

Where can you pay respects to the Queen?

A section has been marked at Tynwald Hill in St John’s for anyone wishing to pay their respects with a floral tribute to The Queen.

The ancient seat of the Kings and Lords of Mann is at Tynwald Hill, St John's. Credit: Isle of Man Government

The Isle of Man Government asks that those wishing to leave floral tributes remove any plastic wrapping and non-organic materials and that items such as candles, cards or gifts are not left on the green.

As well as floral tributes, places have opened their own books of condolences.

His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor has opened a book of condolence at Government House in Onchan.

It is available to the public from 9am to 7pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday (apart from between 11am and 1.30pm during the Proclamation this Sunday 11 September).

Douglas Town Hall has also opened a book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II. This is in the foyer of the town hall and members of the public are invited to come and pay their respects.

People have come to Douglas Town Hall to sign the book of condolences to Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: ITV News

Ramsey Town Commissioners also have a book of condolence. This can be found in the foyer in the Ramsey Town Hall and library during normal town hall opening hours.

What has been cancelled?

Saturday 10 September’s Manx Last Night of the Proms will not go ahead.

There will be no official football games taking place on the Island this weekend. FC Isle of Man’s game against Burscough on Saturday has also been postponed.

The Isle of Man FA has also called off all grassroots football matches between 9-11 September.