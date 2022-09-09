Regulars at a pub in Bolton named after Queen Elizabeth II raised a glass to the building's namesake after she died at the age of 96.

The Fletcher Street bar claims to be the only pub in the North West named after the Queen, and she held a special place in the hearts of regulars.

Her passing, after 70 years on the throne, left landlord Derek Gallagher and many patrons "devastated".

Owner, Derek, said he was shocked when he heard the news of the Queens death. Credit: MEN Media

Derek said: "We all raised a glass when the news came in. We knew something was going on, then the news came in the afternoon.

"I was devastated, I am a royalist and think they bring a lot of money to the country and are good for us. I think King Charles will carry on the good work she did.

"He has big shoes to fill."

Regulars at the Bolton pub said their celebrations were ‘brilliant’ and it was a ‘special’ occasion for a woman that means so much to them. Credit: MEN Media

Doctors became concerned for The Queen's health on Thursday 8 September, she was put under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle.

At 6:30pm officials announced the Queen had died, just three months after her Platinum Jubilee.

Regulars at the Bolton pub said their celebrations were ‘brilliant’ and it was a ‘special’ occasion for a woman that means so much to them.

Tom Gemmell said: "It is very sad that she's died. She has been a great Queen for us and the Commonwealth and held us together through tough times.

"Sharon Greenhalgh said: “I was shocked, I didn’t think from Tuesday when she met the new Prime Minister and then needing bed rest, she would go. I’ve been glued to the screen.

"I did think she needed a few days of bed rest but she’d come out okay. It was mortifying. At least all the family has been with her throughout. She will be missed.

"There is only one Queen Elizabeth. There will never be another one."

Barmaid Gabriel Mowbray explained that the Queen was a heroine of hers.

Gabriel, 22, said: "I only just saw it on TV and I didn’t believe it. I thought she was going to outlive anyone.

"In the war she was fixing up cars which I think is amazing. She was great at driving a jeep as well.

"She was a hell of an adventurer. I wouldn’t be able to do what she did. I don’t think anyone could do what she does."

The UK and world reacts to the death of Her Majesty The Queen at 96...