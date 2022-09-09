Play Brightcove video

Children from Moorside Community Primary School in Swinton have held a special assembly to learn more about the Queen's death and what will happen next.

The year two children began the gathering by singing the National Anthem - with the lyrics still referencing the Queen - and then spoke about why the queen was so important to them.

The special assembly took place on Friday 9 September, with the deputy head teacher, Miss Cooper, explaining Queen’s legacy.

She told the children: "She was on the throne for 70 years, and thats' something we really want to celebrate.

"It might be a really sad day, and you might see some people in black, and we will have a funeral that will be on the television for all to see, but what I would like all of you to do is think about some fantastic things that the Queen did.

"She helped in the war, and she was our Queen for 70 years, so we're going to think about lots and lots of nice things that the Queen did for our country."

The children said Her Royal Highness "was the nicest person ever" and they were very "sad" that she has passed away.

One child said: "I was really upset because she was the nicest person to me. She's really funny and she always looked after our country."

Another added: "She was a really nice person, she looked after the whole entire world."

"She always wears matching clothes," one boy said. "And she always looked after the planet. I was sad when I heard the news."

A minute's silence was healed and a flag with the Queen's face on it was lowered to half-mast.

