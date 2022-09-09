The Queen remembered: Stories from the Speaker of the House of Commons

The Speaker of the House of Commons has described being in his role during the death of a monarch as both "a tragedy and a privilege".

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who represents the Lancashire constituency of Chorley, said despite knowing that "all things come to an end", the death of Queen Elizabeth II still came as a shock, adding "nobody felt quite ready".

He said: "We look to her as the inspiration to all of us, the fact she's seen so many Speakers before me, so many Prime Ministers before me, she's always been there.

"It is still a shock... It is still the tragedy that will always be with us - people will talk about her forever."

Play Brightcove video

Sir Lindsay Hoyle led MPs through a minute's silence in the House of Commons, before politicians from all political parties paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, sharing tributes, funny stories, laughter and sadness, together in the House of Commons Chamber.

It was an atmosphere Sir Lindsay has very rarely seen in Westminster, where MPs were "united in their grief".

Play Brightcove video

The Speaker led the dozens of tributes in parliament , including from political party leaders, and former Prime Ministers Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

Many paid tribute to her decades of public service - but also shared personal tales of their time meeting the country's longest-serving monarch.

Speaking to ITV Granada Reports, Sir Lindsay recalls the first time he met the Queen:

Play Brightcove video

It's not just the sea of MPs dressed in sombre black which marks this moment in parliament as a moment in history.

According to tradition, during the period following a Royal death, the Speaker’s procession is carried out in mourning dress, which is pared back from the usual ceremonial attire.

The gold and lace of the Speaker's ceremonial robes are swapped out during period's of Royal mourning. Credit: PA

Mr Speaker dons a black silk gown, and the lace cuffs usually worn on state occasions are swapped out for white linen sleeve covers called "weepers" - traditionally used to wipe away tears.

Any gilt, gold or silver accents - such as metal shoe buckles or embroidery - are covered or replaced in black.

And the Serjeant at Arms carry black swords – last used on the death of the late Queen’s father George VI, who died in 1952.