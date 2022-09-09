Official books of condolence will be available for people to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen following her death at the age of 96.

People have paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II in their thousands across the North West of England - a region she visited countlessly during her reign.

Religious buildings, town halls, libraries and other establishments across our region will open to allow people to mourn the death of the monarch and share fond memories of her. People can also leave tributes on the official Royal Household website.

Cheshire

An online book of condolences has been opened by Cheshire East and Cheshire West and Chester Council.

Knutsford Town Council has opened up a book of condolence in its offices and is inviting the local community to leave their messages. The room will be open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

Chester Cathedral has also paid tribute to The Queen, with the Dean of Chester, The Very Revd Tim Stratford, calling her service an "inspiration to many."

South Cumbria

In Barrow, the Union Flag will fly at half mast from the town hall as a mark of respect and the building will be bathed in purple light for the foreseeable.

A books of condolence can be found at The Forum from 9 September.

Flowers can be left at the Cenotaph, in Barrow Park, though the council ask all cellophane wrappers to be removed.

The Queen visited Barrow in several occasions over her 70-year reign. She visited the Town Hall in 1956 along with her late husband The Duke of Edinburgh.

She returned in 1960 for the official launch of Dreadnought - the UK’s first nuclear submarine.

Greater Manchester

In Salford, mourners can leave their own tributes in condolence books at the official points: Salford Civic Centre; Swinton Gateway; Broughton Hub; Eccles Gateway ; Pendleton Gateway ; Walkden Gateway ; Irlam Recreation Centre ; St Peter's Church, Swinton; University of Salford.

Stockport Council has opened a book of condolence at the Reception at Stockport Town Hall. It is open for people to sign between Monday to Friday 9am-5pm.

Leader of Manchester City Council Cllr Bev Craig and Lord Mayor of Manchester Cllr Donna Ludford signed a book of condolence in the Reading Room of Manchester Central Library.

Lord Mayor of Manchester Councillor Donna Ludford said: "The city of Manchester shares the nation's sorrow at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, but also the sense of gratitude for her long reign and service to the nation.

"On behalf of all Mancunians, I send condolences to the Royal Family for their loss as we prepare to extend our support to the next monarch."

Lord Mayor of Manchester, Cllr Donna Ludford and Council Leader, Cllr Bev Craig signed a book of condolence at Manchester Central Library Credit: Manchester City Council

Council Leader Bev Craig called Her Majesty "a symbol of continuity and stability through changing and sometimes turbulent times."

She added: "We remember her visits to the city over the years, both on happy occasions such as when she opened the 2002 Commonwealth Games, and celebrated her Diamond Jubilee in 2012, and darker moments such as when she helped comfort young people injured in the 22 May 2017 terror attack at Manchester Arena.

"She served the nation with incredible dedication and dignity."

Manchester Cathedral will open from 8am for members of the public to sign a book of condolence and light a candle for Her Majesty The Queen.

Bolton Council said flags will be flown at half-mast across the borough and books of condolence will be opened shortly.

Oldham Council's Civic Centre tower was lit in purple to mark the national period of mourning. Books of Condolence have opened at the Civic Centre; Trinity Methodist Church in Royton; Chadderton Town Hall; Failsworth Library; Oldham Parish Church; and St Chad’s, Uppermill.

The Mayor of Oldham, Cllr Elaine Garry, has laid flowers, incorporating red roses, at the Civic Centre as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth due to her role as ‘Duke of Lancaster’. Members of the public are invited to lay flowers at the Civic Centre steps on Rochdale Road.

In Rochdale, books of condolence are being opened at Number One Riverside in Rochdale; Middleton Arena; Heywood Phoenix Centre; Littleborough Library.

Rochdale Council leader, Councillor Neil Emmott, said: “There is a profound sadness across the nation and will be for some considerable time following the death of our longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Throughout her glorious and steadfast reign she was devoted to her duties and was the very best of us. “Like everyone else in our borough, I was in awe of Her Majesty’s selflessness and enduring commitment to her public duty. I was present when The Queen opened Hopwood Hall College’s Middleton campus in 1992 and will always remember the great admiration she inspired in everyone who was there."In Bury, books of condolence will be in all six townships and open from noon at: Bury Town Hall (access from Knowsley Street entrance – usual opening times and noon-4pm on Sat and Sun); Prestwich Library; Radcliffe Library; Ramsbottom Library; Tottington Library; Victoria Centre, Whitefield (noon-5pm today, Sun noon-5pm, 10 am-5pm weekdays).

The Mayor of Bury, Councillor Shaheena Haroon, said: “We are very sorry to hear of the passing of Her Majesty. She was our longest-reigning monarch and gave a lifetime of service to the people of this country.

“The people of the borough of Bury proudly welcomed Her Majesty to the borough on several occasions, most recently in 1992 when she officially opened the Metrolink line and travelled by tram from Manchester to Bury.

“In 1954, a year after her coronation, Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh visited us to officially open Bury Town Hall. And in 1968, she visited Bradley Fold in Radcliffe where she oversaw Operation Springclean and visited the engineering works of Dobson and Barlow Ltd.”

Lancashire

Lancashire County Council have an on online book of condolence that people can log on to. Or they can write in one of the traditional books of condolence, which are available to sign at the Chapel, Christchurch Precinct County Hall, Bow Lane, Preston.

They can also lay a floral tribute at County Hall, Bow Lane, Preston, in memory of the Queen.

At Lancaster City Council, books of condolence to enable local people to express their sympathy have been placed at both Lancaster and Morecambe Town Halls, which will be open from 9am - 5pm weekdays, and 10am-4pm on Saturday.

In Blackpool, Books of condolence have been opened at Blackpool Town Hall between 9am - 5pm Monday to Friday and at The Winter Gardens, (Church St entrance) - 11am - 2.30pm daily.

In Blackburn and Darwen, books of condolence will be open at both Town Halls for local residents to pay their respects.

A Book of Condolence has been opened at Burnley Town Hall for those wishing to leave a message.

In Chorley, a book of condolence will be placed at Union Street and Chorley Town Hall.Merseyside

There are several places in Merseyside where people can visit to pay their respects to Britain's longest reigning monarch.

A book of condolences will be opened in the Lady Chapel of Liverpool Cathedral, where she visited with "great fondness".

The Queen also formally opened the cathedral in 1977 and a special memorial service for the city will be held there.

Well wishers can enter from the outside doors between 8am and 10am and then from 10am to 6pm you can enter via the main space of the cathedral.

Bishop Beverley Mason, the Bishop of Warrington is leading the official mourning of the Church of England in the diocese of Liverpool.

She said: “Liverpool mourns with our nation, the death of our Queen. A remarkable woman and human being, who devoted her life to Christian witness, compassion and leadership and of sacrificial service.

"On We pray for King Charles III and the whole of the Royal Family as we come together at this time.”

Books of condolence will be available at Bootle Town Hall and the Atkinson, Southport, for people to sign and remember the monarch between 09:00 and 17:00.

Sefton Council say in the event of large crowds forming, a queuing system will be in place at both buildings.

Liverpool City Council said that a book of condolence will open from 1-8pm for people to leave tributes. They added that floral tributes can be left behind the Town Hall, but to take off cellophane or plastic as once removed, flowers will be composted.

Isle of Man

Douglas Borough Council has opened a book of condolence following the death of the Lord of Mann, Queen Elizabeth II.

It has been placed in the foyer in Douglas Town Hall and is open to any members of the public who wish to sign and record a message.

Reflecting on Her Majesty’s legacy, Mayor Janet Thommeny, JP, said: "Her Majesty The Queen’s unfailing service and dedication for more than 70 years will remain an inspiration to us all.

"Her loss will be mourned across our Borough, our nation, the Commonwealth and beyond and our Book of Condolence is an opportunity to convey our thoughts and support at this very sad time."

