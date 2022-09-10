A man arrested in connection with the 1996 bombing carried out by the IRA in Manchester city centre has been released without charge.

The man had been arrested on Thursday 8 September at Birmingham Airport on suspicion of terrorism offences.

The bomb was planted by two IRA members to target shoppers in 1996. It was the biggest bomb on the UK mainland since the Second World War.

No one was killed but the explosion caused extensive damage to Manchester city centre. 200 people were left injured from the incident.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Meeks also appealed for victims they have not spoken to to access the Major Incident Portal as they no longer have the contact details for everyone.

Greater Manchester Police say victims who leave their details will be contacted by a member of the investigation team as soon as possible.

Detectives investigating the incident say “they are still "committed to holding those responsible for the attack to account and bringing them to justice."