Merseyside Police have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the murder of nine year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

The man, from West Derby, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been taken into custody.

He will now be questioned by detectives.

In a statement, Merseyside Police said: "The investigation into Olivia’s murder is ongoing and we continue to appeal for people with information to come forward to assist us in bringing those responsible to justice."

Olivia was killed at her home in Dovecot Credit: Family photo

The schoolgirl was shot in her home in Dovecot on 22 August when a gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into the property at about 10pm.

Earlier this week, Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel, who was also hurt in the shooting, appealed for her killer to hand themselves in.

In a video appeal, she said: “You know you’ve done wrong, so you need to own up.

“Like I taught my kids, you do something wrong, you own up to it.”