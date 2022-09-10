Play Brightcove video

Ukrainians in Cheetham Hill have said that Her Majesty The Queen was "one of the biggest friends of Ukraine" during a school gathering in her memory.

They were speaking at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre during an in-house school assembly dedicated to the Queen this morning.

One mum, Larysa Nadriozaniak said: "She created history. Now, we will support the King and I hope he will never disappoint.

"The Queen was one of the biggest friends of Ukraine. How she suffered with Ukraine, understood how we felt. She showed a good kind heart to all Ukrainians. It was amazing, I think all the politicians in the world took example from her.

Some of the children gathered at the assembly

Her Majesty's portrait has had pride of place in the centre since it opened. Many older Ukrainians who arrived as refugees after the Second World War have grown up with the Queen in their lives.

Bob Sopel, chairman of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (Manchester Branch) said: "What a massive hole this has left; her presence, giving this guidance without becoming too radical and leading by example.

"None of us know anything else!"

The Queen's portait in Cheetham Hill

Younger Ukrainians also say they huge respect for the Queen and the United Kingdom after the country's response to the conflict with Russia.

Dozens of children gathered and said prayers together in front of the Queen's portrait.

Vera Tymchyshyn said: "The Queen was the UK. We always felt the Queen supported us in a subtle way. When the invasion happened, she was seen wearing blue and yellow."

The group also dedicated their usual weekly gathering in Piccadilly Gardens to Her Majesty.

