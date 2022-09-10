Play Brightcove video

Russell Watson spoke to ITV's Gamal Fahnbulleh

Tenor Russell Watson says the world has lost a "little bit of spark" after the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

The Salford singer performed for the Queen numerous times over his career. In particular, he was known for his performances of the national anthem.

Russell said: "It's a strange feeling and it's left a little bit of an empty feeling. The world seems like it's lost a little bit of spark today."

Russell first performed for the Queen at the Royal Variety Show in 2001 and recounts the nerves he felt on that day.

Russell performing in 2001 Credit: Royal Variety Show

"I remember having this feeling of trepidation that I was singing in front of Her Majesty the Queen.

"You think over the years that might dissipate but it never goes away."

A personal photo of Russell's, meeting the Queen

The last time Russell sang for Her Majesty was at Dame Vera Lynn's 100th birthday in 2017.

Russell spoke of how the Queen influenced him during his youth growing up in Irlam, Salford.

He worked as a bolt-cutter, using singing as a way to earn extra money for his family.

The Queen's Silver Jubilee in 1977

He said: "I see her as the nation's grandmother. I grew up with her. I remember the Silver Jubilee growing up in Salford.

"We viewed her as this grandmother like figure that watched over the nation that had this very personal touch."

"She always had a smile for everybody yet you could see there was a more stoic side to her that she wasn't for any messing either.

"I don't think I've come to terms with the fact she's gone yet."

