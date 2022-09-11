Play Brightcove video

A Lancashire army veteran has said that the Queen was very 'approachable' and gave people a lot of her time.

Rick Clement, from Blackpool, was a sergeant with the first battalion Duke of Lancaster's regiment.

He lost both of his legs serving in Afghanistan in 2010 after he stepped on a Taliban landmine.

The Queen unveiling a plaque for the Duke of Lancaster's Regiment Credit: PA Images

He met the Queen at the National Arboretum on 17th May 2016.

Speaking fondly of his memories, Rick said: "She spent so much time chatting with each individual, she was asking when I was injured and what I get up to since and things like that and really nice to talk to and very approachable it's something I'll remember for the rest of my life.

"Being in the military and being a proud soldier the Royal Family kind of come hand in hand with that and I know it's sort of said we serve Queen and country but for myself it's part of it."

Her Majesty also attended service in tribute to soldiers from the Duke of Lancaster's Regiment killed while serving in Afghanistan to show her respect for their service.