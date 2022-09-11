Charles III proclaimed King at historic ceremonies across the North West

Thousands of people have gathered in villages, towns and cities across the North West for ceremonies to proclaim Charles III as King.

The events are steeped in history, going back hundreds of years, and were used as ways to inform people across the country about the death of a Monarch.

In Manchester, huge crowds gathered in St Peter's Square to welcome the new King.

One man who attended said "I wasn't alive for the last one, and I might not be here for the next one, therefore it's the only one I'll see!"

Speaking after the event, Donna Ludford, the Lord Mayor of Manchester said: "As a city, we've all come together to welcome the new King, it's a great privilege to be a part of this today."

"I knew Manchester would do this anyway, I wasn't surprised, we do things differently here in Manchester."

The King at St James' Palace on Saturday.

It was a similar story in Liverpool, were hundreds gathered below the Town Hall balcony to hear an address from Lord Mayor Roy Gladden.

And Preston's Flag Market was awash with people eager to play their part in the historic moment.