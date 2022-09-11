Play Brightcove video

Junior grassroots football has been suspended this weekend as the UK halts many sporting events out of respect for the Queen.

One of those impacted was Grappenhall Sports FC in Warrington. The club have boys and girls teams from under-5s to under-18s as well as senior and veteran sides.

David Coyne, Under 10s Manager said: "Some of the children will be initially disappointed but maybe they might be on their Xbox's this morning.

"I think the coaches might be a little bit disappointed but we really wanted to be seen to be doing the right thing.

"The FA have made that decision and we're more than happy to follow it."

All Premier League and English Football League matches this weekend have been postponed as a mark of respect.

Manchester United observing a minute's silence for Her Majesty Credit: PA Images

All games in the Women’s Super League, Women’s Championship and Women’s FA Cup have also been postponed this weekend.

Some sport, like Formula One and Rugby League are still going ahead.

David added: "When I started playing football when I was seven years old, she was part of our lives then. I'm 44 now. She's been part of everyone's lives, I think it's a little bit of shock really."

It is currently unknown what sporting events will be affected next weekend.