King Charles III was named the new 'Lord of Mann' in a ceremony at Government House.

King Charles III has been named the new head of state for the Isle of Man.

During a ceremony at Government House the King's royal representative, Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, officially proclaimed Charles III as the new 'Lord of Mann'.

As a crown dependency, the Monarch is given the unique title 'Lord of Mann' to signify the Island's independence from the UK government.

Despite having the Crown as head of state, the Island is self-governing and has its own Parliament and currency.

The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by the President of Tynwald and the Chief Minister, Alfred Cannan MHK.

After the ceremony, people were invited inside Government House to sign a book of condolences to Queen Elizabeth II.

A book of condolence has been opened at Government House in Onchan. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Similar books of condolences are also open in Douglas and Peel.

A second proclamation ceremony will be held on Friday, 16 September at 11am.

The public are invited to Tynwald Hill in St John's, the ancient seat of the Kings and Lords of Mann.

