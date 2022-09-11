Play Brightcove video

Large crowds gathered outside Accrington Town Hall to listen to the Pipe band and pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen.

The Accrington Pipe Band established way back in 1885 which makes it the oldest in the world of its kind.

Some were clearly moved as the distinct sounds of the pipe band rang out across the town centre and were visibly moved by the occasion.

The performance outside the Town Hall

Trevor Stokes, Pipe Major, Accrington Pipe band said: "People were really pleased to hear that we were playing today, they thought it was a nice thing to do and we were pleased to do it."

One observer said: "It gets Accrington together as a community and that's how it should be."

The town of Accrington is no stranger to royalty. The Accrington Pals marched outside the town hall at the outbreak of World War One to fight for King and country.

Both the Queen and Prince Philip visited Accrington in 2012, as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations.