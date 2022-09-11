Play Brightcove video

A church in Liverpool has held a special requiem mass in memory of the Queen to share a 'moment of history' together.

Liverpool Parish Church held the mass during its usual Sunday service. A 'requiem' mass is Latin for a service for the dead.

A sermon was given reflecting on the Queen's legacy and praying for the Royal Family during their time of grief.

Communion being blessed in the service

Reverend Canon Dr Crispin Pailing, Rector of the church, said: "Our congregation was considerably up to mark the event. The second Elizabethan age has made us much more relational and I think that's what we saw with our congregation this morning.

"I think people wanted to be together for a moment in our history.

"There is an immense amount of affection for the Queen as an individual and for some of the institutions that have kept us stable over the years during years turmoil."

As a civic church, the congregation often sing the national anthem. But for nearly everyone there, they sang 'God save the King' for the first time in their lives.

One member of the congregation said: "I think we've all felt a great loss and we're finding it difficult after all these great years to deal with that loss.

"Queen Elizabeth has been there since I was a little girl of nine. It felt a little strange to be singing God save the King this morning."

Another said: "I think it's a rather unusual and special service. I found myself singing God save the Queen rather than King by accident.

"Everyone is looking back at it as history. She was a very good age so you can be sad about her passing but there's also a sense of moving on."

Not only does Charles III become King, he is also now Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

This is a title given to the British monarch since 1531 when King Henry VIII began to separate the Church of England from the authority of the papacy.