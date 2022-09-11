Two men bailed in Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder investigation

Two men have been bailed by police investigating the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

The men, who are aged 18 and 37, were earlier arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They're both from the West Derby area of Liverpool.

The schoolgirl was shot in her home in Dovecot on 22 August when a gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into the property at about 10pm.

Earlier this week, Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel, who was also hurt in the shooting, appealed for her killer to hand themselves in.

In a video appeal, she said: “You know you’ve done wrong, so you need to own up.

“Like I taught my kids, you do something wrong, you own up to it.”

Police are reminding people that the investigation is still ongoing, and have appealed for more information.

Anyone with information that could helped has been asked to DM @MerPolCC on Twitter, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.