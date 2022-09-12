A centenarian from Manchester has received one of the last telegrams in the world from the Queen for reaching his 100th birthday.

Neville Tonkin from Wythenshawe reached the milestone on Monday 12 September which automatically qualified him to receive a card from Her Majesty.

His daughter Denise and son Neville were not sure if the card was going to be from King Charles III but upon opening it realised it had been signed by the monarch before her passing.

A telegram from Her Majesty

Neville said: "They said 'you've got a picture of the Queen'. I said what for? They said, 'you're a hundred years old!'"

"Who's a hundred these days? I feel a bit special about it, I feel as though I'm the leader of the pack. I don't feel like an old man, I want to get out and play cricket or football.

"I thought so much of the Queen. It's the best card I've ever had."

When Neville was born - 100 years ago - George V, the Queen's grandfather, was on the throne. He's since lived through 5 monarchs.

Neville's special birthday cake

The tradition of a birthday telegram for reaching 100 years old started with King George V.

His son, also called Neville, said: "He was lucky to get that card in a way and it was a significant moment for him. It will be kept within the family for the future I'm sure."

New messages of congratulations are now currently postponed until further notice.

It is likely the tradition will continue under King Charles III.

