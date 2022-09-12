Detectives investigating the murder of Sam Rimmer in Liverpool have released new information relating to electric bikes ridden by the suspects.

The 22-year-old from Bootle died on Tuesday 16 August after a group on two electric bikes fired a number of shots at him and his friends in Dingle.

Sam was injured and despite the efforts of officers and ambulance staff he was pronounced dead a short time later at hospital.Four males, aged between 17 and 23, have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain on conditional bail as enquiries continue.

Police at the scene of the murder in Dingle Credit: Liverpool Echo

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to release some further information about the night of Sam’s murder.

"We believe that we have now traced the suspects from the scene at Lavrock Bank at 11.36pm through to Hunts Cross Avenue near to the junction of Whitney Place in Woolton, where the last sighting took place at 12:04am.“These locations and our ongoing work in identifying a route between the two could be hugely important to this murder investigation."

Detectives say the use of the two electric bikes at that time of night would have been unusual.

He continued: "At that time of night, the riding of two electric bikes at high-speed in these areas will have been unusual.

"It might be that people who live nearby, or were passing on the night, heard or saw but don’t realise the importance of these bikes.

"I’d ask anyone who was in the areas described between around 11.30pm and shortly after midnight, or saw the bikes later on, to check any CCTV, dashcam, doorbell or other footage and let us know of any sightings or other information as to the movements and riders.“Further to enquiries around the bikes, warrants and other activity continue in the Dingle and surrounding areas, and I’d continue to ask that anyone with information on the murder of Sam comes forward directly or anonymously.

"Don’t assume we already have the detail you hold, or guess how significant it might be.

"We will assess this, and do all we can to bring these offenders to justice.”