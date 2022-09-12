How the Commons Speaker made the King smile in his moment of grief

Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports' Political Correspondent, Lise McNally.

King Charles III has addressed parliament in one of the most important ceremonies during the nation's period of mourning.

Promising to follow the example of his late mother, who set a "pattern to all princes living", the new monarch was welcomed by the Speakers of both houses in Westminster Hall - the oldest building on the parliamentary estate.

The Lancashire MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, paid tribute to her late Majesty the Queen and consoled the King on the loss of his mother, adding "deep as our grief is, we know yours is deeper".

Sir Lindsay acknowledged that the King he has taken on "weighty responsibilities", adding "We know you hold the greatest respect, the precious traditions, the freedoms, and responsibilities over our unique history and our system of parliamentary government."

"We know that you will bear those responsibilities which fall to you with the fortitude, dignity, demonstrated by Her late Majesty."

King Charles III gives his address thanking the members of the House of Lords and the House of Commons for their condolences. Credit: Dan Kitwood/PA

But amid the solemnity and ceremony of today's addresses, the member for Chorley also managed to raise a smile in the man who has faced so much personal loss and public upheaval over the last few days.

This is the moment:

In the exchange, the Speaker recounted the time when the Queen visited Parliament to celebrate the 300th anniversary of the Glorious Revolution, which led to the deposition of James II, and representing the final shift to a constitutional monarchy.

Sir Lindsay quipped "It is perhaps very British to celebrate revolutions by presenting an address to Her Majesty..." raising a smile in the King.

King Charles III seemed to appreciate the Speaker's quip.

King Charles III, dressed in black, thanked the Speakers for their tributes that "so touchingly encompass" what "our late sovereign, my beloved mother, the Queen, meant to us all".

In an address to around 900 Lords and MPs, the King quoted William Shakespeare as he described his mother’s legacy and spoke of feeling the “weight of history” as he stood inside the historic room.

The ceremony ended with both Charles and the Queen Consort standing as the national anthem was played.

MPs will now not sit in Parliament until after the Queen's funeral on Monday, September 19.