Hundreds of people have laid flowers in the Isle of Man in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

Mourners from all ages have been travelling to Tynwald Hill to leave flowers and notes of condolences.

One person spoke fondly about meeting Britain's longest reigning monarch during one of Her Majesty's five visits to the Isle of Man.

"In August 1981 she opened the extension for the Manx Museum. Mine and my brothers' children brought flowers to present to the Queen.

"Today, my tribute to the Queen were two roses from my own garden which have special meaning for me. The Queen Elizabeth II rose, and also the peace rose which I thought was quite fitting for her Majesty.

"As Lord of Mann she was very well respected. This was proved during our Tynwald ceremonies, it was absolutely packed to see the Lord of Mann.

"She was a very special person."

The Monarch was the head of state on the Isle of Man, known as the Lord of Mann.

King Charles III has now taken over that role, as he was officially proclaimed at the weekend.

Having ruled for 70 years, the queen was Britain's longest reigning monarch. Credit: ITV News

In total Queen Elizabeth II came to the Isle of Man on five occasions.

Around the Island, various books of condolences are available to sign.

There is one book at the Governor's House in Onchan, Douglas Town Hall and also at Peel Town Hall.

More tributes are expected to be made before the Isle of Man proclaims the new King for a second time on Friday, 16 September.

The second proclamation will take place at Tynwald Hill, where the flower memorial is. Credit: Dave Kneen

A special ceremony will mirror the 1952 proclamation ceremony of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and will be similar to the normal Tynwald Day ceremony.

After this, a resolution of loyalty and condolence will be put before a sitting of Tynwald Court in the Royal Chapel.

