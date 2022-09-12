Isle of Man food and drink festival to go ahead to 'support local businesses'

The Isle of Man Food and Drink Festival will go ahead at the Villa Marina Gardens in Douglas.

The festival, which is funded by the Department for Environment, Food and Agriculture, will take place on September 17 and 18.

The organisers hope that it will "celebrate the very best of Manx produce" and "shine a light on all the passionate people, businesses and organisations that make the Island’s food culture so uniquely bold and creative."

The festival attracts thousands of people each year to the Villa Marina in Douglas. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

More than 70 sellers will present their local produce in the main marquee with a number of cooking demonstrations, talks and interactive displays.

Some activities have been scaled back or modified to reflect the period of National mourning.

Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, Clare Barber MHK, said: "The festival is an important time for many local businesses, which have invested time and money to prepare.

"Now, more than ever, we need to support our local businesses and we hope people will come along.

"We have carefully considered and amended this year’s programme to ensure it is appropriate for the current circumstances."

The festival was at its busiest in 2020, when people flocked to the event after social distancing rules were removed on the Isle of Man.

The event starts at 10am and will run until 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.