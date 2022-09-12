The Premier League has confirmed that Manchester United's home game against Leeds and Liverpool's away fixture against Chelsea will be postponed due to policing strains following the death of the Queen.

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that the cancellation of the match at Old Trafford was due to officers being redeployed to help support forces in 'locations and events of high significance' following the death of Her Majesty.

It comes following an announcement by the EFL that teams would return to action on Tuesday 13 September following the death of the monarch.

The league’s weekend programme was postponed as a mark of respect but the midweek matches scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday are set to go ahead, with tributes to be paid to the Queen at games around the country.

Chief Inspector Nicholas Hill, of Greater Manchester Police's Specialist Operations Planning Unit said: “Greater Manchester Police is supporting forces across the United Kingdom in keeping people safe at locations and events of high-significance following the passing of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We have plans in place to ensure we can provide this support whilst effectively serving our own communities.

“We are also working with partner agencies to consider the viability of un-related but exceptionally large events in Greater Manchester. This includes the Manchester United vs. Leeds fixture, which has been postponed with the support of the Safety Advisory Group and the club.”