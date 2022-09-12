As the nation mourns the passing of Her Majesty the Queen a number of remembrance events are taking place across the North West.

From religious services to books of condolence and places to leave flowers, there are a number of ways for people to pay their respects.

From billboards to books of condolence the region has been paying tribute to Her Majesty the Queen. Credit: PA Images

SERVICES:

Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral

The Catholic Archbishop of Liverpool is celebrating a Requiem Mass at the city's Metropolitan Cathedral on Monday 12 September in thanksgiving for the life of Her Majesty the Queen.

Archbishop Malcolm says: "Our Mass will be an opportunity for us all to gather in the Metropolitan Cathedral to pray for the repose of the soul of Queen Elizabeth II and for all the members of the Royal Family at this time.

"We will also give thanks for her lifetime of service to our country during her 70 year reign and pray for King Charles III as his reign begins."

Taking part in the music of the Mass will be the Choir of the Metropolitan Cathedral who will sing Gabriel Faure’s ‘Requiem’.

All are welcome to attend the Mass and no tickets are required.

Manchester Cathedral

A Civic Service of Thanksgiving will take place at Manchester Cathedral on Sunday 18 September at 2.30pm.

Regular services will continue to take place but all other events have been cancelled until after the state funeral as a period of national mourning is observed.

Bolton Parish Church

A civic service of remembrance will be arranged at Bolton Parish Church to bring local people together prior to the state funeral.

The council has not published the details of this service as yet.

There will be a two minute silence at noon on the day of the funeral led by the Mayor outside Bolton Town Hall.

Official books of condolence are available for people to pay tribute.

Religious buildings, town halls, libraries and other establishments are open to share fond memories of her.

The Queen at Alder Hey Children's Hospital Credit: 2016

BOOK OF CONDOLENCES AND FLOWERS:

Cheshire

Knutsford Town Council will providing a room with a book of condolence, open 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

South Cumbria

A Book of Condolence can be signed at The Forum in Barrow.

Flowers can be left at the Cenotaph, in Barrow Park, though the council ask all cellophane wrappers to be removed.

Greater Manchester

In Salford, mourners can leave their own tributes in condolence books at the official points: Salford Civic Centre, Swinton Gateway, Broughton Hub, Eccles Gateway, Pendleton Gateway , Walkden Gateway, Irlam Recreation Centre, St Peter's Church Swinton, University of Salford.

Stockport Council has opened a book of condolence at the Reception at Stockport Town Hall. It is open for people to sign between Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.

Manchester Cathedral is open for members of the public to sign a book of condolence and light a candle for Her Majesty The Queen.

In Oldham tributes can be left at books at Oldham Council's Civic Centre Civic Centre, Trinity Methodist Church in Royton, Chadderton Town Hall, Failsworth Library, Oldham Parish Church and St Chad’s, Uppermill.

Bolton Council have confirmed books will be set up at Bolton Town Hall and other civic buildings. The Books of condolence are open at: The One Stop Shop, the Central Library, Blackrod Library, Farnworth Library, Westhoughton Library, Horwich Community Centre.

In Rochdale, books of condolence are being opened at Number One Riverside in Rochdale, Middleton Arena, Heywood Phoenix Centre, Littleborough Library.

In Bury, books of condolence will be in all six townships and open from noon at: Bury Town Hall (access from Knowsley Street entrance – usual opening times and noon-4pm on Sat and Sun), Prestwich Library, Radcliffe Library, Ramsbottom Library, Tottington Library, Victoria Centre, Whitefield (Sun noon-5pm, 10 am-5pm weekdays).

LancashireLancashire County Council have an on online book of condolence that people can log on to. Or they can write in one of the traditional books of condolence, which are available to sign at the Chapel, Christchurch Precinct County Hall, Bow Lane, Preston.

They can also lay flowers at County Hall, Bow Lane, Preston, in memory of the Queen.

At Lancaster City Council, books of condolence to enable local people to express their sympathy have been placed at both Lancaster and Morecambe Town Halls, which will be open from 9am to 5pm weekdays, and 10am to 4pm on Saturday.

In Blackpool, Books of condolence have been opened at Blackpool Town Hall between 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and at The Winter Gardens 11am to 2:30pm daily.

In Blackburn and Darwen, books of condolence will be open at both Town Halls for local residents to pay their respects.

A Book of Condolence has been opened at Burnley Town Hall for those wishing to leave a message.

In Chorley, a book of condolence will be placed at Union Street and Chorley Town Hall.

Merseyside

There are several places in Merseyside where people can visit to pay their respects to Britain's longest reigning monarch.

A book of condolences will be opened in the Lady Chapel of Liverpool Cathedral, where she visited with "great fondness".

Books of condolence will be available at Bootle Town Hall and the Atkinson, Southport, for people to sign and remember the monarch between 09:00 and 17:00.

Sefton Council say in the event of large crowds forming, a queuing system will be in place at both buildings.

Liverpool City Council said that a book of condolence will open from 1 to 8pm for people to leave tributes.

They added that floral tributes can be left behind the Town Hall, but to take off cellophane or plastic as once removed, flowers will be composted.

Isle of Man

Douglas Borough Council has opened a book of condolence following the death of the Lord of Mann, Queen Elizabeth II.

It has been placed in the foyer in Douglas Town Hall and is open to any members of the public who wish to sign and record a message.People can also leave tributes on the official Royal Household website.