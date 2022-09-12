Detective investigating the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel are carrying out searches at a golf club to try and find the weapons that were used that night.

Merseyside Police are searching West Derby Golf Club for any guns that may help them find the offender.

Search teams are being supported by the North West Underwater Search Team and the Merseyside Police drone unit.

The search will take place in the area bounded by Grenadier Drive (where the old Deysbrook Barracks used to be) along Aspes Road down to Yew Tree Road including the brook which runs through the area.

Credit: Family photo

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said: “I promised that we would leave no stone unturned in our hunt for the offender and the guns used on that night.

“My message to the offender is clear – we will not stop until we have the evidence to put you before the courts and behind bars.

"Olivia wanted to be a teacher, or a vet and her family have described her as someone who liked to laugh and make others laugh.

"We have made nine arrests and we are building up an evidential picture, but we still need more information and we need to find the guns."

Police are still appealing to anyone who may have information that may help them with their investigation.

It has now been three weeks since Olivia was killed at her home in Dovecot.