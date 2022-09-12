The Queen's last visits to the North West

Following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, many are looking back at the monarch's visits to their towns and cities.

The Queen visited the North West dozens of times during her record breaking 70 years on the throne.

Cheshire

The Queen visited Cheshire in 2018, accompanied by the Duchess of Sussex, to open the Mersey Gateway bridge.

The royal pair were welcomed off the train at Runcorn station by schoolchildren waving union jacks.

Her Majesty and the Duchess of Sussex arrive at Runcorn station Credit: PA Images

It was the first time the Queen did an official visit with Meghan Markle without Prince Harry being there.

The opening event was at the Catalyst Museum in West Bank, Widnes.

Cumbria

The Queen visited Cumbria in 2013, travelling first to Kendal before going on to a paper mill at nearby Burneside.

At the time of this visit, the Queen was about to become a great-grandmother again when she visited a National Park visitor centre.

Clare Hensman was the Lord Lieutenant on this visit and noted the royal visitor's power of memory.

She said: "The main highlight for her was the fell pony society, of which she was patron.

"She said, and I can't remember the name of the pony but it was something like Molly- 'oh have you still got Molly?' because she'd given Molly to the pony society."

Greater Manchester

The Queen visited Greater Manchester in July 2021.

Her Majesty was shown around the Coronation Street set in MediaCity, Salford to celebrate the shows 60th anniversary.

The Queen visiting the Rovers Return in 2021 Credit: PA Images

The same day she met community groups and charity volunteers to hear how they have supported those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic at Manchester cathedral.

Isle of Man

In 2003, the Monarch visited the Isle of Man.

Together with the Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen placed a wreath on the National War Memorial before conducting proceedings on Tynwald Hill.

Elizabeth II receives flowers during her final visit to the Isle of Man in 2003. Credit: iMuseum

The Queen's visits to Tynwald were warmly remembered by the President of Tynwald and the Speaker of the House of Keys.

They said how "she made many genuine and lasting connections with the people of this Island during her lifetime."

Lancashire

Her Majesty went to Lancaster in 2015 for the 750th anniversary of the Duchy of Lancaster being created.

The Queen visits Lancaster castle in 2015 Credit: Anwar Hussein/EMPICS Entertainment

She received a tour of Lancaster Castle and watched a Shakespeare performance.

She then went to Myerscough College in Billsborrow.

Merseyside

The Queen visited the city of Liverpool in 2016 with Prince Philip.

They went to the International Festival of Business (IFB) to officially open the new Exhibition Centre and the Pullman Hotel.

The Queen at Alder Hey Children's Hospital Credit: 2016

The same day the Monarch opened Alder Hey Children's Hospital.

Cllr Roz Gladden said the Queen walked over three miles in Liverpool that day.

