Cheshire man's mosaic tribute to the Queen using 2,000 1p coins

A Macclesfield aritist's portrait of the Queen created from 2,000 pennies is to be auctioned for charity following the Queen's passing.

Rick Redman, 36, created the mosaic ten years ago to mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee.

The portrait, which took Rick months to complete, was seen by the Queen herself.Rick, originally from Rochdale, said he received a letter from Queen Elizabeth's lady-in-waiting who confirmed "that the Queen had liked it and thanked me for it."

The portrait led to commissions of similar coin portraits,"A few people got in touch and asked me to do similar ones of different people with the coins," he explained. "But I never actually got round to doing anything with the Queen [portrait].

"I never auctioned it off or sold it or donated it to charity or anything. So, with the Queen passing, I thought there was no better time to do something good with it than now."

Rick said that the proceeds from the sale will go to Cancer Research UK.

Rick said: “The reason behind that is that she was a patron… I thought it was a good charity that helps a lot of people and most people know someone affected by cancer."

The creation of the portrait was time consuming, Rick said: "I was making it around life and work, on evenings and weekends, and it took a couple of months. The hardest bit was sorting the coins into colours, and getting the coins as well.

"You think you can just walk into a bank and say ‘Can I have 2,000 1p coins?’ But they’ll look at you like you’ve got two heads because banks don’t just have unlimited coins of every denomination.

"Over the course of a few days I had to go into different banks and get one-pound’s worth, two-pounds’ worth at a time before I had enough. I probably needed to have forty quid’s worth of 1p coins so I’d have enough of each shade.

"I sorted them into eight shades, from black to white and everything in between. That took longer than everything else. Once I’d sorted the image into the shades and what I wanted it to look like, it became more of a technical or scientific process – a mathematical thing rather than an artistic thing … that takes a while itself, that’s when everything is strewn across the front room."

Despite the laborious, meticulous nature of the work, Rick spoke about the satisfaction it brought him. He added: "It’s good to see it coming together. The first couple of rows where I’ve barely reached her shoulders, that’s not very fun. But, when it starts coming together and take shape, that’s when you start to think that it’s worth it, especially when you stand back from it."

Rick says he hopes to get round to doing a similar portrait of King Charles III once his own coins are minted and enough of them lose their colour in circulation.