A prolific drug dealer who got vulnerable people to store his drugs at their homes in a Cheshire town has been jailed.

Michael Edwards, 35, of Pinewood Road, was sentenced for three years after using people's homes to stash his supply of heroin and cocaine to sell around the Winsford area.

Police seized over 150 wraps of heroin and just under 240 wraps of cocaine valued at nearly £4,000. Police also seized a black Skyjet motorcycle.

Edwards was classed as a "key player" in the distribution of Class A drugs in the area by detectives. He would collect his supply from Liverpool at least twice a week.

He was arrested in June after officers executed a drugs warrant at his home in Winsford.

Edwards pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs - heroin and crack cocaine - at Chester Crown court.

Michael Edwards pleaded guilty at Chester Crown court Credit: PA Images

Police Constable Matthew Uren of Northwich Proactive Team said: "In order to minimise his chances of being caught, Edwards often exploited some of the most vulnerable residents in the area, taking over their homes, using them to deal and store his drugs.

"He would travel to Liverpool at least twice a week to collect the drugs before returning to the mid-Cheshire area to sell them on."

Detective Constable Claire Heatley, of Northwich Proactive Team, said: "We should not underestimate the detrimental impact illegal drugs has on our communities and as a result of this warrant, a drug dealer is now behind bars and a large quantity of drugs have been seized.

“We are committed to doing all we can to remove those involved in the supply of such drugs from our communities and I hope this sentencing serves as a warning to those who are considering committing crime in Cheshire that they are not welcome."

A further police investigation is underway to find any of Edwards' cash or other illegitimate assets.