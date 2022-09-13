A mourner has travelled from Manchester to Edinburgh to pay her respects to Her Majesty The Queen.

It came after thousands of well-wishers travelled to the Scottish capital to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II, who died "peacefully" at Balmoral last Thursday.

Looking down at her badges ex prison officer Jo Williams said: "These are what are really important to me.

"That is who I was serving [the Queen]".

Ms Williams was a prison officer until ill health meant that she could no longer serve.

She travelled from Manchester and was among the first to pass the Queen's coffin.

St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh

She said: "It was really overwhelming and there was just a sense of calm and silence.

"It was nice to see how dignified she is laid at rest."

Thousands upon thousands of people turned up outside St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh to pay their respects and acknowledge the role of the Her Majesty the Queen in life and in death.

Members of the public began going into the cathedral around 6pm on Monday 12 September.

Her Majesty will Lie at Rest until 3pm on Tuesday, before her coffin is flown from Edinburgh to London.