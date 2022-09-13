Her Majesty The Queen is said to have been in 'awe' of Blackpool Tower Ballroom when she visited.

The Monarch came to the world famous venue in 1994 as part of its centenary celebrations.

Phil Kelsall, a ballroom organist for the last 45 years and met the Queen, said: "She was bewildered by the whole room, she was looking around in awe really and I could see she was really impressed with the room - who wouldn't be.

"She came over and asked what happens here normally. So I had to explain 'we had none stop ballroom dancing ma'am and you can dance all day long if you wish' and she was very impressed.

The Queen is possibly the most famous face to ever visit the Ballroom Credit: PA Images

Tom Kellet also met Her Majesty that day in his job of head of maintenance. He was given the honour of escorting her to the top of the Tower.

Tom said: "As soon as I close the lift doors, it was magical, the Queen smiled at me and made me feel so at ease, she asked me what I did, the maintenance that I did and the structure.

"It was wonderful. I don't think there will ever be anyone like the Queen again."

A book of condolence for Her Majesty has been opened in the Ballroom for members of the public to sign.

