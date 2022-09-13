Flowers have been left at the site of a mural of Queen Elizabeth II in Merseyside. The late Queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday 8 September, just hours after a statement was released stating doctor's concerns for her health.

Having ascended to the throne in 1952 at the age of 25, the Queen was Britain's head of state for 70 years. To mark the monarch's Platinum Jubilee earlier this year, the community group Moreton in Bloom commissioned Wirral artist Alexandra Thompson to create a large wall mural on Hoylake Road, in Moreton.

Since the Queen's passing, mourners have left flowers to pay their respects to the country's longest-serving monarch.

One tribute read: "Thank you for 70 years of service. Rest in peace your majesty." The nation's new monarch, King Charles III, was formally declared head of state during a historic ceremony, televised for the first time.

During proceedings, the King confirmed the day of the Queen's state funeral is to be a bank holiday.

The Palace has announced the funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 29 September.

Before the funeral, the Queen will lie in state for four days in Westminster Hall, arriving there on 14 September.

