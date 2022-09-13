Play Brightcove video

Liverpool captain's Jordan Henderson and Niamh Fahey, visited Liverpool’s Town Hall to sign the official book of condolence.

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool fans 'do not need any advice' on observing a minute’s silence in memory of the Queen.

The club will mark the occasion of Her Majesty's death ahead of their Champions League home match with Ajax.

There are concerns about how the club's supporters would respond to a show of respect for the monarchy. Liverpool fans have previously booed the national anthem at recent finals and the Community Shield.

Liverpool fans at the 2022 FA Cup Final Credit: PA Images

Klopp said: “I think it is the right thing to do, but I don’t think our people need any kind of advice from me for showing respect.

“There are plenty of examples where people showed exactly the right respect; one which surprised me and I was really proud of that moment was last season when we played Manchester United around a very sad situation with Cristiano Ronaldo’s family (fans applauded in sympathy following the death of his newborn son).

“That is what I expect. For me, it is clear that’s what we have to do. That’s it.”

Liverpool announced plans on Monday afternoon for how they would mark the Queen’s death.

The club said: “Players, officials, staff and supporters will come together for a period of silence before kick-off. Players will also wear black armbands as a mark of respect."

“Flags at Anfield have been lowered to half-mast and will remain so throughout the full mourning period. The club crests on all social media platforms have also changed to black and white, representing the colours of the mourning period."

Many games have been postponed over the last few days Credit: PA Images

Klopp’s mother, also named Elisabeth, died aged 81 in February last year. He was unable to attend the funeral in person due to the Covid travel restrictions in place at the time. He says he understands the grief people were feeling.

“I was really busy (last week), but still I am 55 years old and she is the only queen of England I ever knew,” he said.

“I don’t know her, but the things you can see she was a really warm, nice-loved lady and that is all that I need to know.

“Because of my personal experience not too long (ago)…It is obviously not about what I think but what people felt who are much closer to her and I respect their grief a lot and that is why I will show my respect tomorrow night with the minute’s silence if it goes through.”

All football at all professional levels in England was cancelled over the weekend.

The Premier League has confirmed that Manchester United's home game against Leeds and Liverpool's away fixture against Chelsea will be postponed due to policing strains following the death of the Queen.

