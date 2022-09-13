Heinz is one of around 800 firms that will have to reapply for a Royal Warrant after the label became void following the death of the Queen.

The ketchup manufacturer, with UK headquarters based in Wigan, along with other brands such as Twining's Tea and Bollinger champagne will have to change the late monarch's coveted coat of arms, which is prominently displayed on their packaging.

A Royal Warrant is a document that lets a company use the royal coat of arms on products and in marketing in exchange for supplying goods and services to the royals.

The distinctive image of the royal coat of arms depicts the lion of England, unicorn of Scotland and a shield divided into four quarters followed by the words "by appointment to Her Majesty the Queen".

In the case of Heinz ketchup this symbol was displayed at the top and front of its bottles sold in the UK. According to the Royal Warrant Holders Association (RWHA) , warrants became void when the Queen died.

Brands must now remove them and reapply to King Charles III and prove the royal household regularly uses their products. Around 30 Royal Warrants are granted a year, and the same number are withdrawn.

The RWHA said: "Amongst other things, applicants are also required to demonstrate that they have an appropriate environmental and sustainability policy and action plan."

Brands and food and drink firms who were granted warrants by the late Queen Elizabeth II include Cadbury, Coca-Cola, Premier Foods, Unilever, British Sugar, Britvic, Martini, Dubonnet, Johnnie Walker, The Famous Grouse owner Matthew Gloag & Son, Gordon’s and Pimm’s.

Around 620 businesses including Bentley, Jaguar Land Rover, Barbour, Burberry, Boots, Clarins, Molton Brown, Hunter and Mappin & Webb who were granted warrants by her late Majesty the Queen have two years to phase out products bearing the royal coat of arms.

The Royal Warrant Holders Association said they could reapply to the new King but must prove they "supply products or services on a regular and ongoing basis to the Royal households for not less than five years out of the past seven."